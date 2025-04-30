‘Such a hero’: Greg Inglis’ new role in Women’s State of Origin

QUEENSLAND legend Greg Inglis is playing a key role in the Maroons’ bid to retain the Women’s State of Origin Shield.

Inglis, who contributed to ten series wins as a player and holds the Origin try-scoring record with 18, has dipped his toes into coaching since his final retirement in 2021.

As well as recently joining the coaching staff of Wests Tigers’ NRLW side, the NRL Hall of Famer is now an assistant coach to Tahnee Norris for this year’s Origin series, which begins on Thursday, following a mentoring role with the team last time.

“This game is growing in the women’s space and it’s going to continue to grow, and it’s something I’m passionate about,” said Inglis.

The former Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs man has had a particular effect on one of Queensland’s debutants.

Parramatta Eels’ Rory Owen will make her Origin bow at centre, going up against Blues star Jessica Sergis, who scored a hat-trick of tries in Australia’s Vegas rout of England.

A former rugby sevens player, Owen only made her NRLW debut at the start of last season and went on to be named rookie of the year.

She has been having extra sessions with Inglis and said: “GI is such a hero – I have so much respect for him. Everything he says is so impressive.

“GI was a centre so he has a lot of special knowledge on that and we go through centre-specific stuff, but also he’s working on my confidence and giving encouragement.

“We run through a session and then he’ll just pull me out, give me a few tips and really help. I’m so excited that he’s on board on our team.”

Jasmine Peters, Jada Ferguson and Tavarna Papalii are also set to debut for Queensland, who came from behind to win the first ever three-match women’s series 2-1 last year.

Blues coach John Strange has also named four debutants in Abbi Church, Jayme Fressard, Ellie Johnston and Jocelyn Kelleher.

Game one takes place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium (kick-off 10.45am UK time and live on Sky Sports) to open the NRL Magic Round.