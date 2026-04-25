Newcastle Thunder overcome Barrow Raiders in ferocious clash

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 37 BARROW RAIDERS​ 22

PHIL WORLD, Crow Trees, Saturday

KING VUNIYAYAWA’S late try clinched victory for Newcastle in a hard-fought, entertaining encounter with Barrow.

While the Raiders, who came into the game joint-top with London, always looked dangerous and threw a lot at Thunder, they’ll be frustrated with their lack of completions especially in the first half, after which they trailed 20-6.

For Newcastle it’s a seventh league win from ten and they’ll be happy to come through such a ferocious encounter with a victory that keeps them in touch with the top teams in the competition.

Thunder were the first to score when Jordan Lipp got on the end of a kick that bounced up for him to score.

On ten minutes Brad Ward, fresh from a four-try haul in the 1895 Cup win over Batley, continued his scoring form as Thunder went wide and Joe Law put the winger in the left corner.

Lipp, who gave another assured performance at fullback, then scored the try of the game in the 25th minute as he looked to go on the outside and then ghosted back inside to score.

Will Roberts converted all three of those tries to put Newcastle 18-0 ahead.

The next period of play summed up the first half with both teams conceding penalties and, frustratingly for both coaches, not completing sets.

Barrow did find a way over the line when the impressive Ryan King ran a nice line to score and Brad Walker converted.

Both teams were getting frustrated and the game was threatening to reach boiling point. When Thunder were awarded a penalty just before half-time, they chose to take the two points and Roberts kicked them 14 in front.

Barrow upped their physicality in the second half and Thunder matched that; tackles were flying in and the referee had to call the captains together.

The hosts extended their lead after a Harvey Reynolds break, as quick ball found its way to Ward to score his second of the afternoon. Roberts missed the conversion.

Barrow then went short from the kick-off, got the ball and worked it to Luke Broadbent who scored in the right corner. The two teams came together again and after Walker had converted, Broadbent and Noah Whittingham were shown yellow cards for their part.

The teams traded tries with Nikau Williams scoring and Roberts converting for Thunder, while Barrow replied through Tee Ritson and a Walker conversion.

Barrow never went away and had their tails up with the score at 30-18, while Thunder were holding on and defending manfully.

The gamechanger came on 74 minutes when Vuniyayawa broke and scored, Roberts converted and the life was sucked out of the Raiders.

Taylor Pemberton added a field-goal on 76 minutes before the final try was scored just before the hooter by King, his second of the afternoon in a performance where he gave Barrow front-foot ball.

GAMESTAR: Jordan Lipp gave another assured performance at fullback and his second try was excellent.

GAMEBREAKER: King Vuniyayawa’s try put the game beyond a stubborn Barrow side who looked like they could get back into it until then.

MATCHFACTS

THUNDER

27 Jordan Lipp

2 Andy Djeukessi

3 Joe Law

11 Harvey Reynolds

5 Brad Ward

31 Nikau Williams

7 Will Roberts

8 Bailey Antrobus

30 Tom Inman

15 Brenden Santi

12 Noah Whittingham

24 Matty Foster

17 King Vuniyayawa

Subs

4 Jude Ferreira (not used)

9 Taylor Pemberton

10 Ryan Jackson

16 Leo Tennison

Tries: Lipp (4, 25), Ward (10, 52), Williams (62), Vuniyayawa (74)

Goals: Roberts 6/7

Field-goals: Pemberton (76)

Sin bin: Whittingham (57) – fighting

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

5 Luke Broadbent

4 Curtis Teare

3 Shane Toal

25 Tee Ritson

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

10 Joe Bullock

17 Alex Bishop

18 Finn McMillan

11 Ellis Robson

12 Matty Costello

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

9 Josh Wood

16 Greg Richards

23 Stevie Watson

30 Jarrad Stack

Tries: King (32, 79), Broadbent (56), Ritson (66)

Goals: Walker 3/4

Sin bin: Broadbent (57) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 18-6, 20-6; 24-6, 24-12, 30-12, 30-18, 36-18, 37-18, 37-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Thunder: Jordan Lipp; Raiders: Ryan King

Penalty count: 8-4

Half-time: 20-6

Referee: Matty Lynn