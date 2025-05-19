Newcastle Thunder re-sign forward from Cornwall

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have brought home north-east native David Weetman, following the demise of Cornwall.

Weetman, 27, had spent the last two and a half years on the south west coast, making 38 appearances for the Choughs, who sadly withdrew from League One earlier this season.

The backrower came through the junior ranks at Cramlington Rockets, one of the community clubs that have used the presence of Magic Weekend in Newcastle to boost their reach, and the Thunder academy.

He made his professional debut with the Thunder in 2018, and went on to make a total of seven appearances before heading to France to play for St Gaudens in the Elite Championship.

Further spells in England have followed at Workington Town, where he played under current Thunder coach Chris Thorman, and Midlands Hurricanes.

He went straight in to the Thunder squad for their trip to North Wales Crusaders at the weekend.