Swinton Lions release ex-Wigan Warriors youngster after only three games

SWINTON LIONS have confirmed the exit of former Wigan winger Reagan Sumner.

Sumner, 21, only arrived at the Lions in March after his departure from Widnes, who he joined in the off-season following his release by the Warriors.

He featured for the Lions in the games against Newcastle, Dewsbury and Workington, which turned out to be his final appearance for the club on April 27.

The club confirmed that his contract had been mutually terminated due to significant changes in Sumner’s personal circumstances.

Coach Paul Wood said: “We all support Reagan decision to step away from rugby at the moment and concentrate on his career away from the game. It’s not easy to always find the time to train and play rugby at League One level.

“I fully understand and respect Reagan’s decision. He’s a highly thought-of and well-respected team member with lots of ability. We would welcome Reagan back with open arms if he chooses to return to Rugby League. In the meantime, we wish him all the best.”