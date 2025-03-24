Newcastle Thunder re-sign York Knights back on loan

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have signed outside back Mac Walsh on loan from York for his second spell at the club.

The Wakefield Academy product made nine appearances for Thunder in 2023.

He joined York from Toulouse in the off-season, reuniting with his former Trinity coach and development chief Mark Applegarth.

Bradford duo Jamie Gill and Jacob Bateman have also linked up with Newcastle on dual registration.

Both spent time with Cornwall last season and are products of the Bulls Academy.

Bateman is the cousin of England international John and is on contract at the Bulls until the end of 2026, making his first-team debut last season.