CORNWALL have bid farewell to winger Harry Aaronson, their record appearance maker.

Aaronson made his debut in the club’s inaugural match in April 2022, and holds the heritage number two.

He told the club website: “It’s been a pleasure to play for Cornwall over the past three seasons and leave as their most capped player. I wish all the players, staff and fans all the best for the upcoming season.”

Aaronson scored 20 tries in 51 appearances for the Choughs.