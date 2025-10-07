Newcastle Thunder set to develop closer partnership with York Knights

NEWCASTLE THUNDER’S presence in the professional game looks set to be secured by changes in the coming weeks.

After two seasons without winning a game, the impending merger of the Championship and League One and the rising costs impacting all clubs, Newcastle would be an easy target for those suggesting some might not make it to the starting gate in 2026.

But the further development of Newcastle’s partnership with York Knights and Penrith Panthers, announced earlier in the year, is set to reveal further changes that could boost the future of rugby league in the north east.

With York set to go full-time and run a large squad of players, any players unused by the Knights will be made available for Thunder, helping to supplement their homegrown squad of local talent that continues to develop through the grassroots programmes in the area.

Personnel changes around the club are expected ahead of pre-season starting. Thunder ended the season with former Great Britain international Graham Steadman as coach on an interim basis, with predecessor Chris Thorman taking on a role within the York coaching set-up.