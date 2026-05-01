Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs Match Preview & Team Listings

NEWCASTLE THUNDER will entertain Batley Bulldogs for the second time in three weeks when the two meet at Blaydon RUFC on Saturday (kick-off 4.00pm).

Thunder, who have been one of the standout clubs this season in the Championship, won that game 34-20, with winger Brad Ward scoring four tries.

They lie in sixth place in the Championship table with seven wins from their ten games and their coach Graham Steadman (pictured above) has brought several experienced stars back into his squad, including Ukuma Taai and Mitch Clark, while Joe Law and Matty Foster make way.

Bulldogs coach James Ford, who side sits just outside the play-off places in eleventh place with four wins from their nine games, has named a 19-man squad, with Luca Atkinson coming back into contention for selection.

SQUADS

Thunder: 2 Andy Djeukessi, 4 Jude Ferreira, 5 Brad Ward, 7 Will Roberts, 8 Bailey Antrobus, 9 Taylor Pemberton, 10 Ryan Jackson, 11 Harvey Reynolds, 12 Noah Whittingham, 15 Brenden Santi, 16 Leo Tennison, 17 King Vuniyayawa, 18 Ukuma Taai, 19 Jack Brown, 20 Mitch Clark, 22 John Sagaga, 25 Jack Smith, 27 Jordan Lipp, 30 Tom Inman, 31 Nikau Williams

Outs: 3 Joe Law, 24 Matty Foster,

Ins: 18 Ukuma Taai, 19 Jack Brown, 20 Mitch Clark, 22 John Sagaga, 25 Jack Smith,

Bulldogs: 1 Robbie Butterworth, 2 Joe Burton, 3 Ollie Greensmith, 6 Ben Reynolds, 7 Josh Woods, 9 Alistair Leak, 11 Dane Manning, 12 Lucas Walshaw, 13 Robson Stevens, 14 Ben White, 15 Nyle Flynn, 16 Michael Ward, 17 Liam Kirk, 18 Evan Hodgson, 19 Jonah Parsons, 20 Jack Hudson, 21 Luca Atkinson, 24 Akim Matvejev, 26 Derrell Olpherts,

Outs: 25 Paul Foulstone, 27 Ronan Dixon, 28 Cain Robb,

Ins: 21 Luca Atkinson,

Referee: Adam Williams

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Newcastle 34, Batley 20 (1895C-R1, 19/4/26)

Newcastle 0, Batley 54 (CCR2, 26/1/25)

Batley 32, Newcastle 18 (ChR27, 23/9/23)

Newcastle 12, Batley 26 (ChR14, 11/6/23)

(at Kingston Park)

Batley 58, Newcastle 18 (ChR15, 12/6/22)

Newcastle 14, Batley 32 (ChR2, 6/2/22)

(at Kingston Park)

Batley 42, Newcastle 12 (ChR14, 25/7/21)

Newcastle 16, Batley 28 (ChR4, 2/5/21)

(at Kingston Park)

Batley 72, Gateshead 0 (CCR3, 7/4/13)

Batley 60, Gateshead 6 (NRCR3, 20/2/11)