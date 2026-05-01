Goole Vikings v London Broncos Match Preview & Team Listings

GOOLE VIKINGS will host their most illustrious visitors since their formation last year when the Broncos visit the Victoria Pleasure Grounds on Saturday (kick-off 3.00pm).

And the Broncos will be out for revenge, given that the Vikings’ first ever official game saw them travel to the capital in January last year in the second round of the Challenge Cup to register a shock 17-10 victory.

Since then, of course, the Broncos have found new owners and they currently sit undefeated in nine matches at the top of the Championship table, while the Vikings have won just two of their ten matches, while coming close in several of them.

The Vikings coach Scott Taylor (pictured above) has strengthened his squad with the addition of Harvey Horne from Hull KR as well as the Kemp brothers and Joe Phillips from Hull FC, while Harry Medlicott is also likely to return to the matchday squad.

Taylor’s side will be eager to bounce back after last weekend’s setback at Batley Bulldogs, but they face their toughest assignment since turning professional ahead of the 2025 season.

The Broncos will be missing first-choice centres Alex Max and Rob Mathias, as well as former Wakefield forward Jack Croft. Their coach Jason Demetrious brings back Ben Hurley-Hord into his squad and also includes two young players Bobby Hartley and Jake Ramsden.

Can the Vikings cause an upset?! It would be one of the biggest this season in any competition if they could.

SQUADS

Vikings: 3 Cooper Howlett, 4 Keenen Tomlinson, 5 Callum Shaw, 6 Mackenzie Harman, 7 Jack Miller, 8 Tyler Craig, 9 Jeylan Hodgson, 10 Jack Arnold, 11 Brett Ferres, 12 Nick Staveley, 16 Harry Medlicott, 18 Connor Barley, 20 Shane Tuohey, 22 Callum Rutland, 25 Brad Bullock, 30 Liam Watts, 31 Will Jubb, Harvey Horne, Callum Kemp, Lloyd Kemp, Joe Phillips

Outs: 1 Josh Guzdek, 2 Tom Halliday, 13 Harry Aldous, 23 Ben Dent, 24 Alex Holdstock,

Ins: 16 Harry Medlicott, Harvey Horne, Callum Kemp, Lloyd Kemp, Joe Phillips

Broncos: 1 Morea Morea, 2 Elliot Wallis, 5 Liam Tindall, 6 Connor O’Beirne, 7 Dean Hawkins, 8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Emarly Bitungane, 11 Luke Smith, 13 Siliva Havili, 15 Sadiq Adebiyi, 16 Epel Kapinias, 17 Marcus Stock, 18 Jamie Meadows, 19 Ben Hursey-Hord, 23 Gairo Voro, 24 Lewis Bienek, 26 Neil Tchamambe, 27 Ted Davidson, 28 Bobby Hartley, 29 Jake Ramsden

Outs: 3 Alex Max, 4 Rob Mathias, 12 Jack Croft,

Ins: 19 Ben Hursey-Hord, 28 Bobby Hartley, 29 Jake Ramsden

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

STATS

Previous meeting:

London Broncos 10, Goole 17 (CCR2, 25/1/25)

(at The Rock, Roehampton)