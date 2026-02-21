Newcastle Thunder v North Wales Crusaders preview and 21-man squads

NEWCASTLE THUNDER coach Graham Steadman (pictured above) will be hoping his side can get back on track after losing its unbeaten record last Sunday afternoon when Dewsbury Rams were in town and came from behind to win 38-28.

Thunder now lie in fifth place in the table after having won their first two games, but they will face a stern challenge from North Wales Crusaders who, after a bye in the opening round, lost a competitive game 28-14 at Widnes Vikings before hammering Swinton Lions 48-22.

Thunder have signed former Halifax forward Tom Inman, who became free following the recent liquidation of that club, with Steadman laying out the welcome mat.

“Tom is exactly the type of player we want at this club. He’s tough, competitive, and understands what it takes week in and week out. We’re excited to welcome him to Newcastle and believe he’ll play a key role for us in 2026,” he said.

Crusaders coach Dean Muir has brought the experienced Brad Foster back into his squad after he made his debut against Widnes, while he also has the experienced trio of Greg Eden, Danny Addy and Patrick Ah Van available.

SQUADS

Thunder: 1 Myles Harrison, 3 Joe Law, 5 Brad Ward, 6 Cody Hunter, 7 Will Roberts, 9 Taylor Pemberton, 10 Ryan Jackson, 11 Harvey Reynolds, 12 Noah Whittingham, 14 Maxime Rostang, 15 Brenden Santi, 16 Leo Tennison, 18 Ukuma Ta’ai, 19 Jack Brown, 25 Jack Smith, 27 Jordan Lipp, 28 Tyler Walton, 29 Sean Croston, 30 Tom Inman

Outs: 2 Andy Djeukessi, 24 Matty Foster,

Ins: 30 Tom Inman

Crusaders: 1 Lloyd Roby, 3 Jayden Hatton, 4 Jake Spedding, 5 Luke Forber, 6 Declan Patton, 7 Jordan Gibson, 8 Anthony Walker, 9 Josh Eaves, 10 Chris Barratt, 11 Brad England, 12 Cole Oakley, 13 Pat Moran, 14 Joe Baldwin, 15 Brad Foster, 16 Mark Ioane, 17 Ashton Robinson, 18 Junior Westwood, 20 Thomas Bridge, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Danny Addy, 26 Pat Ah Van

Outs: 22 Jake Nottingham

Ins: 15 Brad Foster

Referee: Matty Lynn

STATS

North Wales’ JOSH EAVES has scored tries in the Crusaders’ last three meetings with Newcastle (>1-2-1).

Last ten meetings:

Newcastle 6, North Wales 72 (L1R17, 27/7/25)

North Wales 74, Newcastle 0 (L1R9, 18/5/25)

Newcastle 0, North Wales 60 (1895C-PR1, 2/2/25)

Newcastle 4, North Wales 42 (L1R13, 23/6/24)

(at Kingston Park)

North Wales 58, Newcastle 18 (L1R4, 7/4/24)

Newcastle 46, North Wales 22 (L1R21, 1/9/19)

(at Kingston Park)

North Wales 12, Newcastle 48 (L1R11, 9/6/19)

(at Queensway Stadium)

Newcastle 20, North Wales 24 (L1R17, 15/7/18)

(at Kingston Park)

North Wales 10, Newcastle 30 (L1R7, 15/4/18)

(at Queensway Stadium)

North Wales 30, Newcastle 14 (L1R4, 9/4/17)

(at Queensway Stadium)