Paul Rowley provides injury update after St Helens’ ‘rollercoaster’ win

ST HELENS head coach Paul Rowley described the dramatic win over Leigh Leopards as an “absolute rollercoaster of emotions”.

His side had to overcome a “long list of injuries” that struck early and disrupted their structure.

Jonny Lomax was forced off after just three minutes and the club suspect he has broken his arm.

Nene Macdonald picked up a leg injury, although he will need further assessment before the extent of the damage is known.

And while Deon Cross passed a head-injury assessment, the outcome of George Delaney’s remained unknown when Rowley did his post-match press conference.

“Getting over injuries pretty quick with a long time left in the game was a challenge,” said the coach.

“The players… had to not let that derail what we were about, how we’d prepared and planned.”

He admitted it was a “stressful, stressful 80 minutes,” but felt Saints “earned our territory” in the second half through “last plays and defence,” allowing them to “chip away and grind out a deserved win.”

Rowley reserved special praise for Joe Shorrocks: “He’s got a big heart… he epitomised what today’s victory is about — spirit, character and heart.”

Calling the result “significant,” he added: “We all dug in together… it needed everybody to get through it.”