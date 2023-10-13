Newcastle Thunder withdraw from League One in shock collapse

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have withdrawn from League One in a shock collapse, following the club’s relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2023 season.

A statement from the club reads: “Following the official confirmation that Newcastle Thunder has been relegated from the Betfred Championship this season, Newcastle Thunder Ltd has made the difficult decision not to participate in next season’s competition.

“It is with great sadness that we make this announcement. Growing rugby league in the North East was an incredible journey, and we are all devastated that it did not work out. Unfortunately, the impact of COVID-19, combined with the low levels of regional growth and development in the game, means it just isn’t feasible to continue.

“We will be fulfilling all our player and staff contracts and will do our best to support them in finding new positions where possible. The time all our staff and players have put into the club reflects how much we have invested in Newcastle Thunder and is a testament to the hard work they’ve carried out.

“The Board at Newcastle Thunder would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated current and former staff, players, coaches, volunteers, and generous sponsors. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in sustaining our competitiveness throughout the years.

“We would like to thank our devoted fans, whose loyalty has been an incredible source of motivation over time.

“This was not the decision we wanted to make, and we remain hopeful that we can find a new home for the team.

“No further statements will be given at this time.”

