Niall Evalds closing in on Huddersfield Giants comeback

NIALL EVALDS is desperate to make up for lost time at Huddersfield.

The experienced former England fullback joined the Giants on a season-long loan from Hull KR in March – but broke a foot just 35 minutes into his debut.

That was in the 23-10 Super League defeat at Salford, one of his former clubs, and left the 31-year-old facing four months out.

Halifax-born Evalds, who has also played for Castleford and whose England appearance came in the 30-10 win over France in Perpignan in 2021, is progressing well in his recovery – and is keen to be involved in Luke Robinson’s match plans once again.

“Having to watch the boys train is tough – I just want to be there with the ball in my hands,” said Evalds, who has scored more than 130 tries in a career which has so far topped 240 appearances.

“I want to show the fans and the boys what I can do and earn their respect, and I can’t wait for my second debut.”

Speaking to the club website, he added: “Getting injured in your first game obviously isn’t the way you want to start at a new club.

“I’ve had a long time out, and it’s not nice watching your teammates go out when you can’t be a part of it.

“But I’m closing in on a return. There’s still some boxes to tick and things to get through, but it’s looking good.”

Earlier this week, coach Robinson said of Evalds: “He’s started training with the squad and he looks great.

”He’s obviously not ready to play a game yet. He’s had a very long time out and we don’t want to rush him back to get injured straight away.”