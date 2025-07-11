Brad Arthur explains Jack Sinfield absence from Leeds Rhinos squad

BRAD ARTHUR has explained Jack Sinfield’s absence from Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad for their clash against St Helens today (Friday).

Sinfield has made ten Super League appearances for the Rhinos during the 2025 campaign, with fellow halfback Matt Frawley being sent on loan to Huddersfield Giants.

However, the 20-year-old is not in contention for Leeds this week, with Rhinos head coach Arthur explaining: “Jack has been carrying an ankle complaint for a while.

“He is tough and probably too tough for his own good so we have taken the decision to give him a week off.

“He has been playing through the pain barrier but we’re at the stage where we don’t need him to run the risk.”