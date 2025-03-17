Nick Staveley leaves Castleford Tigers after unsuccessful trial period

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced that Nick Staveley has left the club.

Staveley was on a short-term trial after being released by Hull FC, and the club has now decided not to extend the trial.

The Tigers released this statement this morning: “Staveley was recovering from a knee injury and in the time he was with the club he wasn’t able to participate in first team training.

“His work centred around recovery from that injury and so the club was not able to properly assess his ability or test him within the first team training environment.”

The 21-year-old has played just eight games for Hull FC after debuting for the club in 2023, but did play 13 times for Newcastle Thunder in 2023.