Swinton Lions sign former Wigan Warriors youngster

SWINTON LIONS have signed young back Adam Jones following his release by Widnes Vikings.

Jones is the second player to make the move to Heywood Road inside a fortnight after Reagan Sumner.

Like Sumner, Jones came through the academy of Wigan Warriors and signed with Widnes ahead of the start of this season.

However, neither made an appearance this year and 22-year-old Jones is now reunited with fellow outside back Sumner at Swinton.

Lions head coach Paul Wood said: “We acted quickly to get Adam on board.

“He’s a natural Rugby League player who understands the game, but not only that, he’s an athlete. When you’ve got those two elements, it’s an easy decision.

“Having a big, strong runner and defender out wide is always a great attribute to a team.

“Adam is another Wigan Warriors product who is super keen for game time. Like with all our recent recruits, he’s going to drive standards and bring the best out of the group.

“He’s a great lad with a good personality, and he fits in well with the team and coaches.”

Upon his release by Widnes, their coach Allan Coleman said: “I rate him highly and I’m gutted to be losing him but for his development the most important thing is that he’s out there playing regularly.”