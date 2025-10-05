Nigel Wood launches independent review into Wigan Warriors-Leigh Leopards ticket row

RFL chairman Nigel Wood has launched an independent review following the ticket row between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.

The build-up to the Super League semi-finals was dominated by Derek Beaumont’s threat to withdraw Leigh from the tie.

The dispute arose from Leigh only being allocated the North Stand of The Brick Community Stadium for its supporters.

Wigan, who made the affair public, said this was “determined by the independent Safety Advisory Group and our Ground Safety Officer, following consultation with the police”, and “endorsed” by Super League.

Leopards owner Beaumont said this away end “sold out almost immediately” with a request for a further allocation refused.

Because tickets were on general sale, some Leigh supporters bought tickets directly from Wigan, as is usually accepted in rugby league with segregation only enforced in a small number of fixtures considered high-risk.

Beaumont said that Wigan deemed this game as such because “a small number of fans let off flares” at last year’s semi-final between the two clubs.

When Beaumont tried to negotiate a separate, additional section – admitting he was “concerned regarding large numbers of fans being amongst Wigan fans and anything boiling over in such a big game” – Wigan attempted to cancel tickets bought by Leopards supporters.

The Warriors later restricted tickets to those who had previously purchased through the club.

Beaumont subsequently worked with the RFL and RL Commercial to ensure the fixture went ahead, but Wood has promised an independent review into the affair.

“Congratulations to both Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards on their performances last night, and congratulations to the Warriors for qualifying for their third Grand Final in a row,” Wood said.

“The build up to last night’s game was unprecedented, and has highlighted learnings for the future, which an independent panel will review following this weekend’s fixtures.”