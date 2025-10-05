Widnes Vikings bring prop back to hometown club

WIDNES VIKINGS have brought prop Jay Chapelhow back to his hometown club on a two-year contract – five years after he and twin Ted, also a frontrower, left.

The plan was for the pair to join Ottawa Aces, but when that club announced they wouldn’t be playing in League One in 2021 after all, they signed for Newcastle Thunder, spending three years there before signing for Oldham and helping them win promotion as 2024 League One champions before making this year’s Championship play-offs.

Now the 30-year-old siblings, who both represented Widnes in Super League (the club have applied for a place in next year’s top flight), have gone their separate ways, Ted having penned an Oldham contract extension to 2027.

Jay, who made 82 appearances in his first Widnes spell, said: “This is my hometown team where I made my Super League debut, and they gave me the chance to play at Wembley (in the inaugural 1895 Cup final of 2019).

“I’ve got so many great memories here, and I can’t wait to get started again.

“The ambition the club has is really impressive. When I compare what it was like six years ago to now, it’s incredible to see the transformation.

“The aim is to get back to Super League, so it’s going to be really exciting.”

Coach Allan Coleman, who also has former Super League halfback Jordan Abdull on board for 2026, added: “It’s fantastic to get Jay over the line.

“He played a good number of games for Oldham and I think he was one of their most consistent performers.

“Jay is a local lad, which is really important for me, you can see how excited he is to play for this club.

“He’ll add a lot of size and power, which will be massively important.”