St Helens threat ‘a hoax’ confirm police

THE threatening message sent to St Helens via social media during Saturday’s play-off game was a hoax, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

Saints’ team were escorted from Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park by police after the message was received.

Police were seen speaking to St Helens head coach Paul Wellens after the match, which Hull KR won 20-12.

And officers guarded the team coach as players and staff departed the ground.

A club spokesperson said after the game: “We had a terrorist threat to the Saints Instagram account.

“We reported it to our ground safety officer. Our ground safety officer then spoke to the GSO here.

“They are taking it with the utmost seriousness.”

Merseyside Police said on Sunday morning that the threat was a hoax, and that they are now pursuing who was responsible for sending the message.

“We can confirm that we are investigating an incident of malicious communications reported by St Helens Rugby Club,” said the force.

“At around 6.45pm, we received a report that the club had received a threatening message to its social media account while they were playing a match in Hull.

“Officers carried out enquiries and confirmed it was a hoax. Reassurance was provided to the squad before they left the ground following the match.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”