‘No reason why not’: Sam Wood calls for Castleford Tigers play-off push

SAM WOOD believes resurgent Castleford Tigers can make a bid for the play-offs.

Danny McGuire won only one of his first eight games as boss at the Jungle but an impressive performance in defeat against Wakefield Trinity over Easter was followed by a comfortable victory at Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

And with the squad bolstered by new additions including Tom Amone, Wood believes derby revenge over Wakefield at Magic Weekend this Sunday could be the catalyst for an unlikely top-six push.

“We played well against Wakefield but just didn’t quite get the two points,” said Tigers captain Wood.

“We’ve been building for a few weeks now, going in the right direction with our performances, and I think Saturday was the result of some good weeks in training.

“We want competition throughout the squad – healthy competition is always going to drive and produce more for players.

“You want people striving to be the best they can be. Naturally that’ll bring out a better performance across the squad.

“Everyone is working hard and everyone is doing a good job for us at the minute. Results will come off the back of us training better and being more competitive in training.

“It’ll be a big week of prep for an important game for us. The Castleford fans will be wanting one back over Wakefield so hopefully we can give them a good weekend and something to shout about on Sunday.

“We’re going to go into every game wanting to compete and win and that has to be our minimum standard. There’s no reason why we can’t challenge and push for that top six and give people a run for their money.”