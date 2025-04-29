Paul Rowley addresses Chris Atkin future following Castleford Tigers links and reveals Nene Macdonald return date

PAUL ROWLEY has revealed that Chris Atkin will not be available for Salford Red Devils’ clash with Hull KR at the Super League Magic Weekend.

Atkin has been heavily linked with a move to Castleford Tigers, as per All Out Rugby League, and Salford boss Paul Rowley confirmed that the potential move is still ongoing in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“He’s linked with a move to Castleford, that is correct and that is still ongoing,” Rowley said.

“He’s not available for Magic Weekend.”

Nene Macdonald, who has been plying his trade with Oldham in the Championship and is now in Australia for the birth of his child, however, could return in as early as next week with Rowley giving his final say on the Deon Cross saga.

“In terms of what I said after the match (against Leigh), I’ve moved on. It’s all good feelings and that’s for the club and Chris (Irwin, Salford CEO) to sort.

“Our full squad is working at just over £1 million so we’ve got £170,000 in our cap space allowance and the team we fielded last weekend was around £600-700,000 I believe.

“Nene has had a baby and mother and baby are doing well. We would expect Nene to be returning early next week.”