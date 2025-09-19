Noble’s Bulls overcome Rovers

BRADFORD BULLS 28

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 8

CHRISTIAN LEE, Odsal Stadium, Friday

Both wingers crossed twice as Bradford dispatched Featherstone in the first round of the playoffs.

Ebon Scurr also crossed for the Bulls as Rovers could only reply with a penalty and a consolation try through Caleb Aekins.

After an initial arm wrestle through the middle, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock when Danny Addy slotted a penalty after a high tackle on James Glover.

However, Rovers would quickly relinquish their advantage when Jayden Okunbor touched down in the corner for his first try.

Bradford kept the ball alive and found Luke Hooley who threw a bullet-like pass to his winger hugging the touchline, and Okunbor was too fast for the covering defenders.

Jordan Lilley tagged on the extras from the touchline.

Featherstone thought they had levelled when Glover scored a try which included a kick forward by Caleb Aekins in the build up.

However, referee Scott Mikalauskas pulled the play back for interference by in the build up which sparked a coming together after the play.

The vocal home fans felt justice had been done as they believed the referee had missed Bailey O’Connor being offside as he collected the kick through in the build up.

After surviving a scare at the other end, the Bulls added to their lead ten minutes short of the break.

Crafty play from dummy half saw Mitch Souter make a break and the hooker somehow found Okunbor out wide as he was being tackled, allowing the winger to crash over for his second.

With Lilley off the field, Hooley stepped up and added the extras from a similar position.

Featherstone started the stronger in the second half as they chased the game and Aekins nearly went over as he went himself on the last but the fullback was brought down metres short.

Despite this, it was Bradford who added to their lead.

A series of offloads rolled Bradford down the pitch and, on the last, a grubber through by Tom Holmes bounced up over the head of Kieran Gill chasing through and into the arms of Jorge Tafua who crossed untouched.

Hooley made no mistake adding the extras to stretch Bradford’s lead to 16.

Featherstone fought hard to get back into the game, however, the deficit was too much with less than 30 minutes on the clock for a side ravaged by injuries in key positions.

With 15 minutes to go, Ebon Scurr crashed on to an inside ball from Luke Hooley for Bradford’s fourth try of the game.

The try was converted by Hooley who regathered himself after taking a heavy hit as he set up the score.

Featherstone were rewarded for their hard work in the final moments as Caleb Aekins reached to score a consolation try, converted by Addy.

Finally, on the buzzer, Bradford attacked down the left following a Featherstone knock on and Gill turned Tafua back inside for his second.

Michael Lawrence stepped up to take the kick on what could be his last game at Odsal but hooked it wide.

GAMESTAR: With Joe Keyes injured, Luke Hooley stepped up in attack, having a hand in two of the tries and providing a constant threat in the Bradford backline.

GAMEBREAKER: Jorge Tafua’s try flipped the momentum after a bright start from Featherstone, and the three score lead would prove to be insurmountable for the injury-hit visitors.

MATCHFACTS

BULLS

26 Luke Hooley

37 Jayden Okunbor

3 Waqa Blake

4 Kieran Gill

23 Jorge Tafua

1 Tom Holmes

6 James Meadows

8 Michael Lawrence

9 Jordan Lilley

10 Ebon Scurr

11 Zac Fulton

12 Matty Gee

18 Sam Hallas

Subs (all used)

14 Mitch Souter

22 Eliot Peposhi

34 Chris Hill

35 Zane Musgrove

Tries: Okunbor (13, 31), Tafua (54, 80), Scurr (64)

Goals: Lilley 1/1 Hooley 3/3 Lawrence 0/1

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

23 Connor Wynne

5 Gareth Gale

20 Josh Hardcastle

2 Derrell Olpherts

29 James Glover

24 James O’Connor

8 Gadwin Springer

13 Danny Addy

10 Jimmy Beckett

11 Brad Day

17 Clay Webb

37 Nathan Wilde

Subs (all used)

15 Sitaleki Akauola

19 Robson Stevens

16 King Vuniyayawa

21 Jordan Williams

Tries: Aekins (75)

Goals: Addy 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 6-2, 12-2 ; 18-2, 24-2, 24-8, 28-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulls: Luke Hooley; Rovers: Caleb Aekins

Penalty count: 3-8

Half-time: 12-2

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas