Hull FC smash home attendance record as 15-year high broken

HULL FC have recorded their highest average home attendance at the MKM Stadium in 2025 in 15 years.

An average crowd of 12,159 watched the Black &andWhites on home soil in Betfred Super League action this season – the highest figure for a full season recorded since the 2010 campaign.

The figure is an increase of over 10% compared to 2024, with the Airlie Birds surpassing the 10,000 crowd mark 12 times out of their 13 league fixtures in West Hull, with over 8,000 members this season.

A crowd of 14,751 filled the MKM for the club’s home opener against the Warriors in February – a match day which saw the highest number of home supporters inside the MKM Stadium in over eight years at a non-derby fixture.

A sell-out crowd of 21,018 supporters attended FC’s Good Friday clash against Hull KR, recording the club’s highest home attendance since Easter 2009, and our fifth highest attendance of all time at the MKM Stadium

While not included in these average figures, the club also welcomed 20,226 to April’s Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash against the Robins – the biggest Quarter-Final attendance in the competition since 1989, and the club’s biggest home attendance in the cup since 1961.