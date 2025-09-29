Nomadic halfback signs long-term with Dewsbury Rams

DEWSBURY RAMS have handed a new two-year deal to halfback Dan Coates.

The 26-year-old’s multi-year commitment to the Rams ends a nomadic period where he has featured five clubs in the previous six seasons, including Newcastle, Midlands and North Wales.

March added: “I’m very pleased that Dan has committed to the Rams for the next two years. He’s a player who continues to improve and develop his game, and he has a strong understanding of the way I want the team to play.

“Towards the back end of last season he really came into his own, and I’m confident he will build on that form moving forward.”