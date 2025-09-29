Midlands Hurricanes land prolific try-scorer

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have completed the permanent signing of winger Cian Tyrer.

Winger Tyrer bagged 29 tries in just 13 appearances during the 2024 season while at Oldham, and played three times for the Hurricanes on-loan from the Roughyeds towards the end of 2025.

He came through the ranks at Wigan and has also played for Newcastle and Rochdale.

Tyrer said: “I really enjoyed my time on loan for the final month of the season and jumped at the chance to make that move permanent. From the players to the staff that make the club run I felt at home from the get go and can’t wait to be a part of the journey.

“Having seen the setup of the club and what they are wanting to build in the years to come, it was a no brainer to stay to be a part of that.”