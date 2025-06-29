North Queensland Cowboys enjoy derby win over Gold Coast Titans

GOLD COAST TITANS 24 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 30

TOM SMITH, Cbus Super Stadium, Sunday

SCOTT DRINKWATER’S two tries made sure the Cowboys held off the fast-finishing Titans in the last game of round 17.

North Queensland led 24-6 early in the second half before Gold Coast twice shaved the margin to six – but Drinkwater’s second half meant the visitors did enough to snap a three-game losing streak in the wet.

Both sides entered this Queensland derby in dismal form: Gold Coast rock bottom with four losses from their past five, North Queensland slumping out of the eight after leaking 138 points in three straight defeats.

Tom Weaver took over the Titans’ number seven jumper from the concussed Jayden Campbell while coach Des Hasler dropped strike winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira despite scoring six tries from his past three games.

The hosts quickly fell behind thanks to Zac Laybutt down the right edge and Murray Taulagi down the left, although Beau Fermor’s barge-over kept them in touch 12-6 at the break.

Tom Dearden’s bust assisted Drinkwater then Jeremiah Nanai grounded a Drinkwater grubber to give North Queensland a healthy buffer.

However, AJ Brimson grounded a mishandled Brian Kelly kick and Jojo Fifita shrugged off four would-be tacklers to get Gold Coast back in it.

But Drinkwater’s second gave the Cowboys enough points to defend, despite Phillip Sami’s late score.

TITANS: 1 AJ Brimson, 3 Jojo Fifita, 4 Phillip Sami, 22 Brian Kelly, 5 Allan Fitzgibbon, 6 Kieran Foran, 7 Tom Weaver, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9 Sam Verrills, 15 Jaimin Jolliffe, 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Subs: 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 16 Klese Haas, 17 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 18 Jaylan De Groot (not used)

Tries: Fermor (29), Brimson (55), Fifita (65), Sami (76); Goals: Weaver 4/4

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Zac Laybutt, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Tom Dearden, 10 Sam McIntyre, 9 Reece Robson, 16 Griffin Neame, 12 Jeremiah Nanai, 13 Reuben Cotter, 14 Harrison Edwards. Subs (all used): 15 Thomas Mikaele, 17 Coen Hess, 19 Kaiden Lahrs, 20 Kai O’Donnell

Tries: Laybutt (8), Taulagi (18), Drinkwater (46, 72), Nanai (50); Goals: Drinkwater 2/2, Clifford 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12; 6-18, 6-24, 12-24, 18-24, 18-30, 24-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Beau Fermor; Cowboys: Scott Drinkwater

Penalty count: 6-3; Half-time: 6-12; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 13,382