NCL Division Three round-up: Millom claim crucial win at bottom

MILFORD, in gaining revenge for their 32-30 defeat at MILLOM – and in adding to the previous week’s notable victory at Featherstone Lions, which was put in extra perspective by the Lions’ triumph at leaders Bentley – have raised hopes of not having to seek re-election at the end of the season.

The north Leeds outfit remain second-from-bottom of the table but are only two points behind Millom in the standings after a 42-18 home win.

The hosts were 10-0 up inside 13 minutes, thanks to a Callum Platts brace and the first of Lee Cawood’s five goals.

Millom were boosted by the sinbinning of Milford’s Kiernan Tierney on 25 minutes for a late challenge and quickly got on the scoreboard, Lee Postlethwaite converting Daniel Hartley’s try.

Joe Ramsden hit back for the Yorkshire outfit on Tierney’s return, however, but the Woolybacks were only 16-12 behind early in the second period, thanks to Stephen Watson’s touchdown and Postlethwaite’s goal.

Milford, however, went on to take control with four tries. Tierney dotted down on 49 minutes and Steve Bacon popped over as the hour beckoned. Josh Cawood and Tierney, again, stretched the lead before Postlethwaite converted his own score, ten minutes from time, by way of consolation for the visitors.

But the home side deservedly had the last word with Josh Cawood’s second touchdown.

A real feature of the game was the battle of the hookers, with Ethan Newboult (Milford) and Jude Lupton (Millom) both impressing. Lupton had made three appearances for Betfred League One club Workington this year.

Leaders SADDLEWORTH RANGERS lost 14-12 at KEIGHLEY ALBION, who completed a notable double after having previously edged an 18-16 away win.

Albion, who are level with Rangers and Bentley at the head of the standings, again left it late, snatching victory with Jamie Stephenson’s try three minutes from time.

Josh Brown had opened for Saddleworth, Steve Nield improving, before Albion had Adam Gaunt sinbinned for a professional foul.

Gaunt then crossed for the home side, who went 10-6 up at the break thanks to Cal Hudson’s conversion of Col Pickles’ try.

Rangers regained the ascendancy through Daniel Barker – Nield again improving – but Albion (or, more precisely, Stephenson) had the last word.

FEATHERSTONE LIONS, who had lost at home seven days earlier to second-bottom Milford, produced a remarkable result with a 20-18 win at second-top BENTLEY.

The Lions, who were bidding to avoid a third successive defeat, were 20-6 ahead with 13 minutes left, having posted tries by Danny Johnson, Will Smith, Elliott Bell and Liam Kay, the latter adding a couple of goals.

Bentley, who had led 6-4 as the interval approached – Kieran Lewis converting Ryan Craswell’s try – roared back with touchdowns for Jack Craswell and Tom Flounders, both of which Lewis goaled.

But it wasn’t enough against a side seeking revenge for the 18-0 home reverse, and who are now seriously targeting the play-offs.

LEIGH EAST recovered from 16-0 down to gain revenge for the 26-22 defeat at MYTON WARRIORS with a 30-26 home triumph.

East led 30-16 with six minutes left, thanks to Adam Holland’s conversions of tries by Brad Unsworth, James Molyneaux, Daniel Pakdel, Andrew Ball and Louis Else, before Myton, who were seeking a third win on the trot, blasted back with second tries for Gabriel Ramianowski and Alfie Wall, with Keegan Gregg adding the last of his three goals.

But East, who have won their last three games, held out to leapfrog Myton, whose opening try went to Josh Brannigan, into fourth spot.

DISTINGTON recovered from 16-0 down on 18 minutes to record a double over bottom side BEVERLEY, tries by Callum Fox and, in the last ten minutes, Jack Penrice (twice) helping snatch an 18-16 win. Scott George had a major impact in the closing stages, converting both efforts (the winner from close to the posts) and landing a crucial penalty-goal.

Beverley’s Ben White was red carded on 73 minutes for alleged foul language. His side had led through a Joe Rose brace, an Alex Paddock try and two White goals.