North Queensland Cowboys grind out hard-fought victory over South Sydney Rabbitohs

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 16 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 24

CALLUM WALKER, Optus Stadium, Saturday

A REECE ROBSON-inspired North Queensland just about ground a hard-fought win over a stubborn South Sydney.

There was very little to choose between the two aides throughout, with Scott Drinkwater breaking the deadlock around the midway point in the first half via a penalty before Euan Aitken sent the Rabbitohs into a 4-2 lead.

The see-saw nature of the fixture continued with Murray Taulagi’s effort ensuring the visitors went into the sheds 6-4 up.

But that two-point advantage was decimated almost instantly in the second half as Jai Arrow hit back for the Rabbitohs with Mitchell’s conversion making it 10-6.

Wayne Bennett’s men were cut down to size, however, as the Cowboys registered three tries in eleven minutes to blow Souths away.

A Sam McIntyre effort and a Jaxon Purdue four-pointer set the cat amongst the pigeons before Purdue grabbed a second to send shockwaves around Optus Stadium.

The Rabbitohs were given hope when Jye Gray notched a deserved score, but Drinkwater’s penalty with three minutes to go as Sean Keppie was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle ensured victory.

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Jack Wighton, 5 Isaiah Tass, 6 Latrell Mitchell, 7 Jayden Sullivan, 8 Sean Keppie, 9 Peter Mamouzelos, 10 Tevita Tatola, 11 Keaon Koloamatangi, 12 Jai Arrow, 13 Lachlan Hubner. Subs (all used): 14 Liam Le Blanc, 15 Siliva Havili, 16 Tallis Duncan, 17 Davvy Moale

Tries: Aitken (22), Arrow (44), Gray (72); Goals: Mitchell 2/3; Sin bin: Keppie (77) – dangerous tackle

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Viliami Vailea, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Tom Dearden, 7 Jake Clifford, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 12 Kai O’Donnell, 14 Sam McIntyre, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs (all used): 15 Jeremiah Nanai, 16 Griffin Neame, 17 Coen Hess, 18 Harrison Edwards

Tries: Taulagi (36), McIntyre (57), Purdue (63, 68); Goals: Drinkwater 4/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 4-2, 4-6; 10-6, 10-10, 10-16, 10-22, 16-22, 16-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell; Cowboys: Reece Robson

Penalty count: 5-6; Half-time: 4-6; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 31,347