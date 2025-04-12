Michael McIlorum set for spell on sidelines as Willie Peters explains Hull KR’s first defeat

WILLIE PETERS bemoaned Hull KR’s inability to take their opportunities as Wigan came from behind to end their unbeaten start to the season.

The Robins led 12-6 at the break but conceded four second-half tries, with three coming in the final twelve minutes.

Head coach Peters was proud of the effort his team put in but felt they could have been a little bit smarter with the attack.

“I thought we competed hard and we had control of that game for a long period of time,” he said.

“We had a set there where we forced an offload and it was a negative play basically. We kicked and they were on the front foot and that set we gave six away and they score off the back of it.

“That is when the momentum changed and they got away with it towards the back end. I do not think the score reflected how close and tight the game was but it was certainly there to be won.

“I thought we were quite dominant and in control of field position. It was tight, that’s what games against Wigan are like and you just have to keep going for 80 minutes and unfortunately we didn’t and we paid for it at the end.

“The difference between the two teams is that they take their opportunities. That’s something that we need to do. When there is an opportunity there and you don’t get that many often, you need to make the most of it.

“Whether there were some decisions that went against us or not, I am not going to be looking at that or blaming that. We got beat on the scoreboard by Wigan not the decisions.”

Hull KR lost hooker Michael McIlorum in the first half with a bicep injury and Peters is concerned it could be a bad one for the former Wigan and Catalans Dragons star.

“I think he has done his bicep,” added Peters. “It is not looking good. I think it is torn which is not good for him because he has played a massive part in what we have done.

“The first four or five weeks he was only playing 30-odd minutes, but in terms of what he did in that period and what he does at training and in the sheds, he’s been huge for us.

“It’s going to be a big loss if he’s out for a period of time.”

Peters is hopeful Mikey Lewis will be able to return for Good Friday’s game against Hull FC as he recovers from a groin problem sustained in the Challenge Cup win over the same opposition.