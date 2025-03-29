North Queensland Cowboys off the mark with hard-fought win over Canberra Raiders

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 30 CANBERRA RAIDERS 20

CALLUM WALKER, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday

NORTH QUEENSLAND finally registered their first win of the 2025 campaign with a hard-fought, yet deserved, victory over a Canberra side that never really got out of second gear.

It was, however, the Raiders that struck first when Joseph Tapine crossed on eleven minutes. Jamal Fogarty converted, and the halfback was on target with a penalty around the midway point in the half to make it 8-0.

But, the Cowboys rallied with three tries in eight minutes, Murray Taulagi finishing well before Jake Clifford notched a quickfire double to send the hosts into a 16-8 half-time lead.

Robert Derby extended North Queensland’s lead within eight minutes of the resumption, but Xavier Savage leapt like a salmon to reduce the deficit to ten points before Savelio Tamale took advantage of Coen Hess’ sin bin for a professional foul to reduce that further to four points.

Scott Drinkwater made it a six-point ball game with a penalty as the fixture entered the final quarter, before captain Tom Dearden made sure of victory for the Cowboys, even if Jamal Fogarty did send over a last-minute penalty.

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Viliami Vailea, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Tom Dearden, 7 Jake Clifford, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 11 John Bateman, 12 Kai O’Donnell, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs (all used): 14 Sam McIntyre, 15 Jeremiah Nanai, 16 Griffin Neame, 17 Coen Hess

Tries: Taulagi (26), Clifford (31, 34), Derby (48), Dearden (76); Goals: Drinkwater 5/6; Sin bin: Hess (56) – professional foul

RAIDERS: 1 Keao Weekes, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Matt Timoko, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Joseph Tapine, 9 Tom Starling, 16 Trey Mooney, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Matty Nicholson, 13 Corey Horsburgh. Subs (all used): 8 Josh Papali’i, 14 Owen Pattie, 15 Simi Sasagi, 17 Ata Mariota

Tries: Tapine (11), Savage (52), Tamale (64); Goals: Fogarty 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 4-8, 10-8, 16-8; 22-8, 22-12, 22-18, 24-18, 30-18, 30-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cowboys: Jake Clifford; Raiders: Joseph Tapine

Penalty count: 8-7; Half-time: 16-8; Referee: Adam Gee