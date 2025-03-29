Adrian Lam has spoken with Tom Amone over Leigh Leopards return

LEIGH LEOPARDS have spoken to Tom Amone about a return to the club, coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Amone is yet to feature for Canterbury Bulldogs since returning to the NRL at the end of last season.

The prop became a big fan favourite in three seasons at Leigh which included a Championship treble and their 2023 Challenge Cup triumph.

And the Leopards appear a strong likely destination as Amone considers a quick return to England.

After Leigh’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity, Lam said: “His manager is putting it out to Super League clubs that he might be interested in coming back, so we’ll get amongst that.

“We didn’t want him to leave, but it was for personal reasons and that was how he felt at the time.

“It’s probably not working out the best for him there at the moment, and we need someone like him at our club and in our team. We’re probably short of one or two forwards.

“I’ve spoken to him, and there are certain things that need to happen first before any consideration of him being a part here.

“It might never happen, but if he’s talking to other Super League clubs we want to be amongst that.”

“We’ve got a quota spot available and some money to spend, so we are looking.”