North Queensland Cowboys star open to Super League move

SUPER LEAGUE clubs are busy making moves in the transfer market in order to improve their squads either immediately or at the end of the season.

Likewise, in the NRL, clubs are trying to negotiate the salary cap to build what they think could be finals’ squads which means a lot of tinkering around.

One star who could well be a victim of that ‘tinkering’ is North Queensland Cowboys outside back Gehamat Shibasaki.

Just 24 years of age, Shibasaki – who can play centre or wing – has made just one appearance for the Cowboys since joining ahead of the 2023 NRL season after limping off on his debut for the Queensland club.

Prior to that, the Australian-Japanese star made 13 and 14 appearances for the Brisbane Broncos and Newcastle Knights respectively.

After two seasons at the Knights, Shibasaki made the move to the Cowboys, initially signing a train-and-trial deal before etching a one-year contract, but League Express understands that the outside back is open to a Super League move in order to find new opportunities as well as consistent game time.

In 28 NRL appearances, the 24-year-old has scored six tries but is best known for his power and athleticism out wide as well as his finishing ability.

Shibasaki has also had a spell in rugby union with the Green Rockets Tokatsu in the Japan Rugby League One.