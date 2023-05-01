Ex-Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching set to have “a few meetings” ahead of next coaching role

FORMER Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching is set to have “a few meetings” ahead of his next coaching role.

Poching departed from the West Yorkshire club at the end of the 2022 Super League season and recently confirmed that he would be leaving back to New Zealand.

That being said, just because the former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield forward is departing the UK, he is set to stay in coaching – he hopes.

During half-time at Leeds’ home clash with the Huddersfield Giants at Headingley last month, Poching – who made 74 appearances for Wakefield and almost 150 for Leeds during his nine-year spell as a player in the UK – spoke to the crowd.

Poching was asked if he will be staying in coaching when he returns to his native New Zealand, with the 49-year-old saying: “I’m hoping so I’ve got a few meetings to have but nothing concrete at the moment,” Poching said.

“I’m going to meet up with family first, but at some point I’m going to have to put some food on the table so we will see.”

Talking to League Express, Poching said: “We’ve had such a great time here but there has been a pull for our family to go home.

“We need to get to know people again, we’ve got no regrets and in fact we are thankful for everything that our time in this country has given us.

“We leave behind two of our sons who want to stay here and that is tough as well but it is time to experience family.”

Though Willie is heading home, his sons will not be with Kobe already on the books of Willie’s former side Wakefield, with the halfback highly thought of at Belle Vue.

The 49-year-old made 74 appearances for Trinity between 1999 and 2001 before leaving for West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2002 Super League season.

At Headingley, Poching made 149 appearances before turning his hand to coaching.