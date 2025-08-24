North Wales Crusaders and Torfaen Tigers poised to reach Welsh Wheelchair Grand Final

   24/08/2025

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS and TORFAEN TIGERS are poised to clash in the Welsh Wheelchair Grand Final on Saturday, October 25 at Wrexham. 

The Tigers, who beat SWINDON ST GEORGE 74-8 on Saturday, would have to lose all three of their remaining games by big margins to be denied their place in the spotlight, while the Crusaders are similarly well-positioned.

Swindon were 20-0 down prior to Andy Houghton crossing, and 66 points adrift before Libbie Sargent grabbed a try.

Otherwise Torfaen dominated with five Leighton Morris tries, four tries and seven goals for Jamie Reynolds and a Scott Trigg-Turner hat-trick. There was a brace, meanwhile, for Jason Reynolds and Dane Oram dotted down.

The Crusaders, who were 44-0 ahead at half-time, were 72-16 victors over CARDIFF BLUE DRAGONS.

They closed with hat-tricks for Matthew Turner, Fionn McCabe, Stephen Halsey and Stuart Williams. Martin Turner crossed twice and Matthew Turner (six) and McCabe (two) landed the goals.

Anthony Pennell grabbed a couple of late tries for Cardiff, and Lee Sargent registered a try and two conversions.

Results
Saturday 23 August
Swindon St George 8 Torfaen Tigers 74; North Wales Crusaders 72 Cardiff Blue Dragons 16.
Both at New College, Swindon. 