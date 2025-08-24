NRLW round-up: Records fall for Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters

CANBERRA RAIDERS and SYDNEY ROOSTERS both matched the record number of points scored in an NRLW game during a high-scoring round of action.

Their respective 56-point tallies matched two past hauls by Cronulla, who beat Parramatta 56-6 in 2023 and Canberra by the same score earlier this season, while both also earned club-record margins of victory.

And in the case of the Raiders, who only picked up a first win of the year a week earlier, a 56-24 success at CANTERBURY BULLDOGS was the highest-scoring affair in NRLW history.

Simaima Taufa, Jordyn Preston and Isabella Waterman each scored doubles while there were also tries by Mackenzie Wiki, Chloe Saunders, Elise Simpson and Cheyelle Robins-Reti.

As well as setting up four of those ten tries, Zahara Temara converted eight.

Tayla Preston improved all four Canterbury tries, from Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa, Alexis Tauaneai (two) and Andie Robinson.

The unbeaten Roosters romped to a 56-12 win at PARRAMATTA EELS thanks to 44 unanswered points after a level first half.

The Roosters’ Taina Naividi scored twice in the first ten minutes, Jocelyn Kelleher converting both, but Rueben Cherrington and Abbi Church tries plus two Rachael Pearson goals cancelled them out.

Naividi completed a hat-trick after the first of two Tarryn Aiken tries put the Roosters back ahead, followed by Aliyah Nasio, Jessica Sergis (two), Rima Butler and Isabelle Kelly tries and six more Kelleher goals.

BRISBANE BRONCOS also ran up a big second-half score, winning a heavyweight clash at NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 46-16 to stay second.

Hayley Maddick’s try on the stroke of half-time nudged them 18-16 in front after Mele Hufanga, Shalom Sauaso and Kerri Johnson responded to Newcastle tries by Sheridan Gallagher, Tiana Davison and Georgia Roche, two improved by Jesse Southwell.

Lauren Dam, Tamika Upton, Maddick again, Romy Teitzel (who converted five in total) and Julia Robinson crossed in a ruthless second period.

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS are third after their fifth win in six, 30-8 at WESTS TIGERS.

There were two tries apiece in the first half but Kirra Dibb’s two goals, after tries by Manzelmann and herself, gave North Queensland the edge while Pihuka Berryman-Duff and Lily Rogan’s efforts went unconverted.

Dibb also converted the second-half Cowboys tries from China Polata, Jasmine Peters and Jakiya Whitfeld.

Emma Verran starred with two tries as CRONULLA SHARKS inflicted a blow to NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS’ top-six hopes with a 22-14 victory in Hamilton.

The hosts led 10-6 at the break with the help of Payton Takimoana and Tyra Wetere tries, the latter converted by Patricia Maliepo.

But Verran’s second, a Chantay Kiria-Ratu penalty-goal (she also converted two tries) and a Cassie Staples try put Cronulla in charge and although Wetere scored again, Stephanie Faulkner crossed to seal the result four minutes from time.

GOLD COAST TITANS now sit in the all-important sixth spot, after Georgia Grey’s hat-trick lit up their 22-4 win over ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS.

Phoenix-Raine Hippi and Lily-Rose Kolc tries bookended Gold Coast’s first home victory of the season (Lauren Brown landed a goal) while St George could only muster a Kasey Reh four-pointer.

Results

Saturday 23 August

Canterbury Bulldogs 24 Canberra Raiders 56

Gold Coast Titans 22 St George Illawarra Dragons 4

Parramatta Eels 12 Sydney Roosters 56

Sunday 24 August

Newcastle Knights 16 Brisbane Broncos 46

New Zealand Warriors 14 Cronulla Sharks 22

Wests Tigers 8 North Queensland Cowboys 30

Fixtures

Saturday 30 August

Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers (3.45am)

St George Illawarra Dragons v New Zealand Warriors (6.15am)

North Queensland Cowboys v Sydney Roosters (8.15am)

Sunday 31 August

Cronulla Sharks v Newcastle Knights (2.50am)

Brisbane Broncos v Canterbury Bulldogs (4.45am)

Gold Coast Titans v Parramatta Eels (9.15am)

(All UK time, all on Sky Sports and Watch NRL)

Table

Sydney Roosters 16 pts

Brisbane Broncos 14 pts

North Queensland Cowboys 12 pts

Cronulla Sharks 10 pts

Newcastle Knights 10 pts

Gold Coast Titans 7 pts

New Zealand Warriors 6 pts

Parramatta Eels 6 pts

Canterbury Bulldogs 5 pts

St George Illawarra Dragons 4 pts

Canberra Raiders 4 pts

Wests Tigers 2 pts