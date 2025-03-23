North Wales Crusaders continue strong start as Goole Vikings’ wait goes on

GOOLE VIKINGS 6 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 28
SPENSER TOMSON, Westfield Banks, Sunday
NORTH WALES avenged last month’s 1895 Cup defeat at the hands of Goole, maintaining their 100 percent start in the league and leaving the Vikings still seeking a first third-tier victory.
It was a rough day for Scott Taylor’s team, despite the return of Tom Halliday, Alex Holdstock and Neil Tchamambe to the squad, with the late withdrawals of Jamie Shaul and Reece Dean causing the coach a few headaches for a match played at Goole Rugby Union Club due to ongoing redevelopment work at the Victoria Pleasure Ground.
However, when Ollie Brookes dropped the swirling kick-off, it looked as though things might go their way.
But a period of pressure didn’t lead to any points, and when Patrick Ah Van charged upfield, a penalty for a stripped ball eventually allowed Sam Wilde to force his way over the line for a converted Crusaders try.
While Goole continued to test the visiting defence, a series of penalties for poor discipline gifted North Wales possession.
When they were awarded one close to the Goole line, Jamie Dallimore kicked it to make it 8-0.
Having weathered a spell of North Wales attacking, Tchamambe was tackled late, leading to a penalty and welcome field position.
This proved to be the home side’s best period, with mounting line pressure eventually allowing Harry Aldous to nip through a gap for a smart score which Brett Ferres improved.
The momentum continued early in the second half, with Ferres leading his pack with some excellent drives and a spell of improved discipline keeping them in the North Wales half.
However the pressure waned, and two quickfire tries from Ah Van and Josh Eaves, both of whom crashed over on the right with the second converted, put North Wales into a comfortable lead.
When Chris Barrett barged over, it looked as though the game was decided.
Goole continued to grind, but there was little they could do when Jake Spedding sailed through in the 67th minute for another effort which was goaled.
In the closing stages, North Wales conceded four penalties to give the count a more level appearance, with a fiery clash resulting in the referee needing a word with the captains.
GAMESTAR: Patrick Ah Van looked dangerous for North Wales all afternoon. His rampaging runs kept Crusaders on the attack and he claimed a try with a slick finish.
GAMEBREAKER: At 18-6, and with Goole looking for a way back into the match, replacement prop Josh Eaves crashed over from short range, ending any lingering home hopes.
MATCHFACTS
VIKINGS
3 Josh Guzdek
2 Tom Halliday
19 Callum Shaw
5 Manoa Wacokecoke
25 Neil Tchamambe
– Callum Rutland
26 Ryan Wright
10 Jack Aldous
5 Misi Taulapapa
17 Jack Coventry
4 Thomas Minns
11 Brett Ferres
18 Tyler Craig
Subs (all used)
16 Harry Aldous
14 Alex Holdstock
– Lennon Bursell
23 Bailey Dawson
Tries: H Aldous (35)
Goals: Ferres 1/1
CRUSADERS
1 Lloyd Roby
5 Patrick Ah Van
3 Kieran Taylor
20 Jake Spedding
21 Ollie Brookes
22 Jamie Dallimore
7 Jordy Gibson
8 Jack Houghton
14 Joe Baldwin
10 Chris Barratt
12 Cole Oakley
11 Sam Wilde
13 Olly Davies
Subs (all used)
23 Paddy Jones
18 Liam Cooper
19 Josh Eaves
32 Anthony Walker
Tries: Wilde (12), Ah Van (45), Eaves (51), Barratt (57), Spedding (67)
Goals: Wilde 1/1, Dallimore 3/5
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 6-8; 6-12, 6-18, 6-22, 6-28
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Vikings: Harry Aldous; Crusaders: Pat Ah Van
Penalty count: 9-11
Half-time: 6-8
Referee: Andy Sweet
Attendance: 447