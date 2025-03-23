North Wales Crusaders continue strong start as Goole Vikings’ wait goes on

GOOLE VIKINGS 6 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 28

SPENSER TOMSON, Westfield Banks, Sunday

NORTH WALES avenged last month’s 1895 Cup defeat at the hands of Goole, maintaining their 100 percent start in the league and leaving the Vikings still seeking a first third-tier victory.

It was a rough day for Scott Taylor’s team, despite the return of Tom Halliday, Alex Holdstock and Neil Tchamambe to the squad, with the late withdrawals of Jamie Shaul and Reece Dean causing the coach a few headaches for a match played at Goole Rugby Union Club due to ongoing redevelopment work at the Victoria Pleasure Ground.

However, when Ollie Brookes dropped the swirling kick-off, it looked as though things might go their way.

But a period of pressure didn’t lead to any points, and when Patrick Ah Van charged upfield, a penalty for a stripped ball eventually allowed Sam Wilde to force his way over the line for a converted Crusaders try.

While Goole continued to test the visiting defence, a series of penalties for poor discipline gifted North Wales possession.

When they were awarded one close to the Goole line, Jamie Dallimore kicked it to make it 8-0.

Having weathered a spell of North Wales attacking, Tchamambe was tackled late, leading to a penalty and welcome field position.

This proved to be the home side’s best period, with mounting line pressure eventually allowing Harry Aldous to nip through a gap for a smart score which Brett Ferres improved.

The momentum continued early in the second half, with Ferres leading his pack with some excellent drives and a spell of improved discipline keeping them in the North Wales half.

However the pressure waned, and two quickfire tries from Ah Van and Josh Eaves, both of whom crashed over on the right with the second converted, put North Wales into a comfortable lead.

When Chris Barrett barged over, it looked as though the game was decided.

Goole continued to grind, but there was little they could do when Jake Spedding sailed through in the 67th minute for another effort which was goaled.

In the closing stages, North Wales conceded four penalties to give the count a more level appearance, with a fiery clash resulting in the referee needing a word with the captains.

GAMESTAR: Patrick Ah Van looked dangerous for North Wales all afternoon. His rampaging runs kept Crusaders on the attack and he claimed a try with a slick finish.

GAMEBREAKER: At 18-6, and with Goole looking for a way back into the match, replacement prop Josh Eaves crashed over from short range, ending any lingering home hopes.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

3 Josh Guzdek

2 Tom Halliday

19 Callum Shaw

5 Manoa Wacokecoke

25 Neil Tchamambe

– Callum Rutland

26 Ryan Wright

10 Jack Aldous

5 Misi Taulapapa

17 Jack Coventry

4 Thomas Minns

11 Brett Ferres

18 Tyler Craig

Subs (all used)

16 Harry Aldous

14 Alex Holdstock

– Lennon Bursell

23 Bailey Dawson

Tries: H Aldous (35)

Goals: Ferres 1/1

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

5 Patrick Ah Van

3 Kieran Taylor

20 Jake Spedding

21 Ollie Brookes

22 Jamie Dallimore

7 Jordy Gibson

8 Jack Houghton

14 Joe Baldwin

10 Chris Barratt

12 Cole Oakley

11 Sam Wilde

13 Olly Davies

Subs (all used)

23 Paddy Jones

18 Liam Cooper

19 Josh Eaves

32 Anthony Walker

Tries: Wilde (12), Ah Van (45), Eaves (51), Barratt (57), Spedding (67)

Goals: Wilde 1/1, Dallimore 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 6-8; 6-12, 6-18, 6-22, 6-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Harry Aldous; Crusaders: Pat Ah Van

Penalty count: 9-11

Half-time: 6-8

Referee: Andy Sweet

Attendance: 447