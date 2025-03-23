Oldham back on track after overpowering London Broncos

OLDHAM 50 LONDON BRONCOS 6

IAN WILSON, Boundary Park, Sunday

OLDHAM returned to winning ways after consecutive losses with an eventually very convincing victory over a competitive but ultimately outgunned London Broncos.

In fact, although the eventual margin was nine tries to one, on the hour the score was only 26-6, and in many ways, there had been little between the sides.

Indeed, although the Roughyeds started like a house on fire, with two tries within the first seven minutes, for the rest of the first half, the Broncos had the majority of field position and possession, and they competed equally well during the third quarter too.

But the crucial differences was Oldham’s sheer power with ball in hand, and their resulting clinical ability to finish off attacks. London’s efforts invariably foundered on the home side’s superb defence.

The early tries both came down Oldham’s left flank.

First, dual-registration Wigan player Nathan Lowe showed he had been learning from Liam Marshall’s trademark swallow dive after Jordan Turner had given him an inch of space.

And almost immediately, Turner himself simply powered through three attempted tackles to touch down wide out.

Josh Drinkwater, kicking goals for the home side in the absence of Kieran Dixon, converted that one, landing seven out of his nine attempts overall.

London were certainly not helped by the fact that their best-known forward, Lewis Bienek, had to leave the field in just the fifth minute for an head assessment, not to return.

But the rest of their pack certainly stood up to be counted for the remainder of the first half.

And, on their first serious attack, in the 17th minute, after good work down the right by impressive halfback Luke Polselli, former Oldham favourite Sadiq Adebiyi was unstoppable from 15 metres out on a diagonal run towards the left corner.

Chris Hellec’s conversion brought the score back to 10-6, and it looked game on.

During the evenly-contested second and third quarters, although both sides had opportunities, the try-lines were only crossed twice, with on both occasions Oldham’s strength close to the London line being the vital ingredient.

First Turner again burst through tackles close in, but this time was able to slip an inside ball to the supporting Drinkwater, who had very little to do.

And then, early in the second half, good work by Pat Moran and Matty Wildie gave Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e a bit of space, and he slipped a magical short-range pass to Turner to score wide out.

By the hour, London were clearly beginning to tire from the battering they had had to sustain down the middle of the field, and in truth the floodgates opened.

Gil Dudson returned to the field after an impressive first stint, and immediately his ability to draw in tacklers, and the Oldham halfbacks’ slick ball distribution, generated some gaps in the brave defence. No fewer than five further tries followed.

Moran got the first, inevitably from close range, and then set the position for one by PLT, from another sweet inside pass by Lowe as he was being pushed into touch.

Next came another short-range one by Matty Ashurst, after a Wildie grubber had generated six more.

And powerful solo runs by first Adam Lawton and then PLT again, ended proceedings.

GAMESTAR: Matty Wildie. In addition to his 80-minute solid defensive work down centre-field, he was impeccable in his distribution, which suited Oldham’s power game to a tee.

GAMEBREAKER: Jordan Turner’s second try, and Oldham’s fourth, on 51 minutes was a sign of what was to follow in the closing stages.

MATCHFACTS

OLDHAM

31 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

34 Josh Cartwright

20 Jack Johnson

3 Jordan Turner

35 Nathan Lowe

6 Danny Craven

23 Josh Drinkwater

8 Gil Dudson

9 Matty Wildie

19 Ted Chapelhow

11 Matty Ashurst

17 Elijah Taylor

13 Adam Milner

Subs (all used)

16 Pat Moran

12 Adam Lawton

7 Riley Dean

10 Owen Farnworth

Tries: Lowe (4), Turner (7, 51), Drinkwater (26), Moran (60), Laulu-Togagae (64, 79), Ashurst (69), Lawton (73)

Goals: Drinkwater 7/9

BRONCOS

1 Alex Walker

24 Jake Thewlis

2 Chris Hellec

20 Aaron Small

5 Liam Tindall

6 Luke Polselli

28 Jenson Binks

13 Marcus Stock

9 Curtis Davies

10 Lewis Bienek

11 Will Lovell

12 Sadiq Adebiyi

27 Taylor Kerr

Subs (all used)

8 Huw Worthington

17 Jensen Monk

19 Lukas Mason

16 Kian McDermott

Tries: Adebiyi (17)

Goals: Hellec 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6, 16-6; 20-6, 26-6, 32-6, 38-6, 44-6, 50-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Oldham: Matty Wildie; Broncos: Luke Polselli

Penalty count: 2-4

Half-time: 16-6

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Attendance: 1,567