North Wales Crusaders end Midlands Hurricanes’ unbeaten start

MIDLANDS HURRICANES 18 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 31

MARC BAZELEY, Alexander Stadium, Saturday

A JORDY GIBSON-inspired North Wales ended League One leaders Midlands’ unbeaten start to the season with a come-from-behind win.

Tries from Ross Oakes and Matty Chrimes, both of which were converted by Jake Sweeting, put the Hurricanes in the ascendancy in the first half, while the Crusaders’ cause was not helped by Lloyd Roby being sin-binned for kicking the ball away.

However, Matt Reid’s intercept try on the stroke of half-time gave the visitors hope and a stunning fightback after the break – led by Gibson’s double, plus tries from Patrick Ah Van, Sam Wilde and Ant Walker – moves Carl Forster’s side just one point behind the table-toppers.

Midlands enjoyed the better of the early territorial battle and eventually took the lead midway through the first half when centre Oakes, who had been bundled into touch ten metres out in the opening minutes, crashed through the Crusaders defence from close range to finish.

North Wales fullback Roby’s petulant yellow card in the 32nd minute, after Sweeting had landed a 40/20, then gave the Hurricanes a temporary numerical advantage, which they made the most of when Sully Medforth’s cut-out pass found Chrimes for the winger to go over wide on the left on his 100th career appearance.

But Crusaders hit back just as the half-time hooter sounded, with centre Reid shooting out of the line, intercepting and racing over 50 metres to finish for an unconverted try, and it was truly game on within five minutes of the restart.

Back-to-back penalties conceded by Midlands gave the away side perfect field position, and scrum-half Gibson struck when he jinked his way through the defence to finish, followed by halfback partner Jamie Dallimore landing the first of three conversions.

Four minutes later, North Wales took a lead they would not relinquish when former Samoa international Ah Van took a pass from Cole Oakley to dive over in the right corner, having earned possession for his side further up field by forcing a knock-on in a tackle.

Second-row Wilde made it three tries without reply for the Crusaders in the 57th minute, burrowing his way over from close range, and Gibson’s second of the afternoon as he chased down his own grubber kick to finish ten minutes later seemed to have taken the contest beyond Midlands.

Interchange man Josh Jordan-Roberts’ finish, after the Hurricanes had won the ball back from the kick-off, ensured it was not quite done and dusted.

But Gibson added a drop-goal for good measure and Walker finished on the final play of the game as the travelling Crusaders fans serenaded the victors with choruses of ‘Delilah’ and ‘Land Of My Fathers’.

GAMESTAR: Scrum-half Jordy Gibson’s two tries and a drop-goal capped a strong performance where he pulled the strings in the halves for North Wales.

GAMEBREAKER: Jordy Gibson’s second try took the game beyond Midlands and ensured their unbeaten league start came to an end.

MATCHFACTS

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

4 Ross Oakes

25 Luis Roberts

6 Jake Sweeting

21 Sully Medforth

8 Jon-Luke Kirby

14 Aiden Roden

20 Elliott Morris

11 Tom Wilkinson

15 Aaron Willis

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

9 Danny Barcoe

18 Zeus Silk

17 Kieran Moran

12 Josh Jordan-Roberts

Tries: Oakes (20), Chrimes (32), Jordan-Roberts (70)

Goals: Sweeting 3/3

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

5 Patrick Ah Van

3 Kieran Taylor

4 Matt Reid

21 Ollie Brookes

22 Jamie Dallimore

7 Jordy Gibson

13 Olly Davies

19 Josh Eaves

10 Chris Barratt

11 Sam Wilde

12 Cole Oakley

18 Liam Cooper

Subs (all used)

28 Jordan Case

15 Shaun Costello

14 Joe Baldwin

32 Ant Walker

Tries: Reid (40), Gibson (45, 67), Ah Van (49), Wilde (57), Walker (80)

Goals: Dallimore 3/6

Field-goals: Gibson (74)

Sin bin: Roby (32) – kicking the ball away

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-4; 12-10, 12-14, 12-18, 12-24, 18-24, 18-25, 18-31

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hurricanes: Jake Sweeting; Crusaders: Jordy Gibson

Penalty count: 7-5

Half-time: 12-4

Referee: Luke Bland

Attendance: 500