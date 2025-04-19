Sam Burgess gives ill-tempered press conference after Warrington Wolves loss

SAM BURGESS was involved in an ill-tempered press conference after Warrington Wolves’ defeat at Leigh Leopards.

Burgess became irritated when questions turned to the decision to play Danny Walker in place of injured captain George Williams, instead of bringing in a recognised halfback.

He had began by giving his overall thoughts on the game, saying: “We tried hard. Parts of our game I’m happy with. They’re a physical side, they’re tough to beat here.

“We started the second half a little bit slow, we gave away two soft tries and it was a tough task to climb after that.”

Asked about how his team changes went, Burgess replied: “Okay, it was a good contest. I’m just repeating myself. We had a good go today. We just missed a couple of opportunities. The game could have gone the other way.”

He was then asked if he would stick with Walker in the position next week and said: “I thought it worked well. Danny enjoyed it. If he settles into the role… the more time he gets the better.”

Did he anticipate another halfback into the team? “No,” he replied.

So Walker will be there next week? “I don’t know. He was there today. We’ll see how he pulled up.”

Burgess was asked if he was satisfied with Walker’s performance but said: “Tell me what you think.”

Asked again, he responded: “I thought it was a great contest. I thought Danny had a great game.

A reporter commented that he seemed upset and prickly. “I don’t know what to say. Ask me some good questions and I’ll give you some good answers.

“I find the questions… where are you coming from? What’s the angle?”

Are there other underlying factors why you’re upset, he is asked. “I answered the question about the game, I said it was a good contest. You asked a similar question… I’m prickly at your questioning.

“I’m proud of my team’s performance, I just said that. I thought it was a good contest, I’ve said that. I don’t know what you want me to say.”