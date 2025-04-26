North Wales Crusaders go top of League One with big win over Whitehaven

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 42 WHITEHAVEN 12

IAN RIGG​, Stadiwm CSM, ​Saturday

NORTH WALES remain the only unbeaten side in the professional leagues this season as they made it five wins from five with a strong performance against Whitehaven.

This seven-try success was a fitting way for the Crusaders to mark their return to Colwyn Bay, two-and-a-half months after their last home game in the Challenge Cup against Widnes.

Both teams knew a win would take them to the top of the table, but it’s Carl Forster’s men who are flying as they backed up an Easter victory over the team they knocked off the summit, Midlands.

Early pressure came from the visitors and centre Mitchell Todd went over on the left only to lose control of the ball.

North Wales took the lead on ten minutes when Jordan Case sent out a nice pass for Olly Davies to cross on the right and Jamie Dallimore added the first of six conversions.

Three minutes later they were further ahead when Patrick Ah Van took a couple of defenders with him as he went into the right corner after a long pass from Dallimore, who then added a penalty when Haven were punished for a ball steal.

Jordy Gibson sent out a nice pass for Sam Wilde to cross and make it 20-0 amid a constant attacking barrage on the Haven line.

And the score was increased again when good passing saw Roby scoot over on the right for a 26-point half-time lead.

Whitehaven could have grabbed something in response, but Josh Blinkhorn knocked-on trying to go through a gap before the break and a number of errors in good positions thwarted any comeback attempts after the restart.

After having a potential score pulled back because an Ah Van pass to Roby went forward, North Wales opened their second-half account when Wilde scored his second by collecting a Gibson kick.

It was back-to-back tries three minutes later as Dallimore sent a kick through the Haven defence and the ball bounced up for Cole Oakley to score by the posts.

Only with eleven minutes left did Whitehaven finally get themselves on the scoreboard, Ellis Nixon crossing on the right and Kieran Tyrer adding the conversion.

Crusaders hit back five minutes later when Matt Reid broke down the left and, from the play-the-ball a couple of metres out, Brookes escaped a weak tackle to score in the corner.

Haven had the final word through Brown, who finished off a good passing move under the posts for Tyrer to goal again.

GAMESTAR: Jamie Dallimore had the ball on a string with his great kicking game.

GAMEBREAKER: A ruthless start meant North Wales had the game won by half-time.

MATCHFACTS

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

5 Patrick Ah Van

3 Kieran Taylor

4 Matt Reid

21 Ollie Brookes

22 Jamie Dallimore

7 Jordy Gibson

13 Olly Davies

19 Josh Eaves

10 Chris Barratt

11 Sam Wilde

12 Cole Oakley

28 Jordan Case

Subs (all used)

15 Shaun Costello

2 Jack Holmes

32 Ant Walker

23 Paddy Jones

Tries: Davies (10), Ah Van (13), Wilde (20, 57), Roby (27), Oakley (60), Brookes (74)

Goals: Dallimore 7/8

WHITEHAVEN

20 Cameron Brown

2 Henry Hadfield

3 Chris Taylor

32 Mitchell Todd

22 Max Anderson-Moore ​

6 Kieran Tyrer

7 Jack Newbegin

18 Adam Turnbull

14 Luke Collins

10 Jordan Thomson

11 Connor Holliday

15 Mason Lewthwaite

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

24 Josh Blinkhorn

16 Brad Brennan

12 Clarke Chambers

21 Ellis Nixon

Tries: Nixon (69), Brown (77)

Goals: Tyrer 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 14-0, 20-0, 26-0, 32-0, 38-0, 38-6, 42-6, 42-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express ​Men of Match

Crusaders: Jamie Dallimore; Whitehaven: Cameron Brown

Penalty count: 7-5

Half-time: 26-0

Referee: Andy Sweet

Attendance: 535