North Wales Crusaders look forward to first home match – on the road

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS boss Carl Forster says League One is as open as it has been for many years, as his side finally look forward to a ‘home’ match.

They have started the campaign with three successive away games against Dewsbury, Goole and Workington, but host Cornwall on Sunday, albeit away from their usual Colwyn Bay base.

With Stadiwm CSM not available, the game will take place at Chester Rugby Union Club.

Forster told the club website: “I’m not too sure what’s happened in terms of the scheduling, and it all evens itself out during the course of the season, but I think when the league fixtures come out and you start with Dewsbury, Goole then Workington all away, you sit back and realise that you’re going to be in for a tough start.

“That being said, it’s credit to the group of boys which we have here, how we’re going about our business so far, and the standards which we’re setting ourselves.

“We want to earn the right to be up there come the end of the season, and to do so then you need to be taking points off the teams who are going to be around you.

“This is one of the most open divisions I’ve seen in many years, you can’t call it week to week, and so we need to show consistency and keep improving.

“If we do that, then I have every confidence in the team and staff I have here to get us into that top four come the end of the season.”

Forster’s side have a mouth-watering trip to Midlands Hurricanes in mid-April, before playing their first game at Stadiwm CSM against Whitehaven on Saturday, April 26.