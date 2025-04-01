‘Road dogs’ Barrow Raiders eye further away wins after early success

BARROW RAIDERS forward Ryan King says Paul Crarey’s “road dogs” are scenting success at Oldham and Widnes after their confidence-boosting win at Bradford.

The Cumbrians’ eye-catching 18-8 victory at Bartercard Odsal was their third in four league games.

After two years of finishing too close to the relegation spots for comfort, Barrow are targeting a repeat of the play-off place clinched in 2022.

Long-serving Crarey’s side head to Oldham in the 1895 Cup quarter-finals on Sunday before taking a trip to Widnes on their return to league action.

Only two of nine league wins in 2024 came away from the Northern Competitions Stadium.

And Australian-born Italy international second rower King, a close-season signing from Whitehaven, said: “Barrow weren’t very good on the road last year.

“So we are trying to make sure that we are better this time. We are trying to make sure we are road dogs.

“Cresta (Crarey) has been really big about getting our defence right and getting stuck in down the sides.

“We are trying to take the season session by session and game by game, and sticking to our principles and plan and putting all our efforts in.”

Crarey added: “We’ve got a well-balanced side this year and while we know that some weeks we’ll be talking about how badly we’ve played, at this stage we’ve had some good performances.

“We went to Bradford and got an unbelievable result, and we want to build on it. We want to play our way and we’re not afraid of anyone.”