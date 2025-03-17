North Wales Crusaders make key off-field appointment

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have appointed a new head for their performance team.

Chris Williams joins the club with experience working in strength and conditioning across a variety of sports, including hockey, weightlifting and both rugby codes.

A former physical training corps instructor for the British Army, Williams has previously worked with the Army Rugby League team.

He has been involved with the Wales hockey national team, and the Welsh weightlifting squad at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

“I am delighted to be joining North Wales Crusaders as the head of athlete performance,” said Williams, who hails from the team’s home town of Colwyn Bay.

“Having worked across multiple sports and in elite performance environments, this is a really exciting opportunity for me to support the performances of an exciting team.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get started.”

North Wales’ head of rugby, Darren Morson, said: “Chris will be working closely with Carl (Forster, head coach) and his coaching team, as well as alongside the growing medical team, to ensure the highest level of performance is given to the team.”