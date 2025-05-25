North Wales Crusaders overcome Keighley Cougars to stay top

KEIGHLEY COUGARS 6 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 30

SIMON JONES, Cougar Park, Sunday

NORTH WALES crossed four times in the last quarter to thwart Keighley’s bid for a first league win of the year – so staying top of the table.

Alan Kilshaw’s Cougars had a real dig, but Crusaders’ resilience, nous and power eventually swung it their way.

This was a much-changed Keighley side from that beaten 46-6 at home by Workington two weeks earlier, with fullback Brandon Pickersgill and scrum-half Jack Miller back in.

Andy Gabriel, the experienced winger who has returned to the club after last featuring for them early in 2018, was included, as was on-loan York prop Jack Teanby.

However, hooker Harry Bowes missed out due to an ankle niggle, so Aaron Brown switched from loose-forward, where dual-registration Warrington youngster Lucas Green fitted in.

North Wales, having romped to a 74-0 home win over Newcastle seven days previously, had seasoned operators Patrick Ah Van and Jamie Dallimore back in the backs and Liam Cooper and Olly Davies in the forwards.

North Wales had to work hard to set the platform for an opening try nine minutes in, when second rower Sam Wilde stretched to plant the ball down and Dallimore converted.

On the rare occasions the home side did make progress early on, they were undone by either errors (including Junior Nuu knocking on) or resolute defence, while at the opposite end, Miller made a solid tackle to thwart the cross-border raiders.

Chris Barratt was held up over the line after 20 minutes as Keighley survived another scare, then the Yorkshire side looked to have found a response, only for a no-grounding ruling.

North Wales put themselves in a promising position when Dallimore found touch with a penalty, but Ah Van coughed the ball up on the first tackle.

Aided by back-to-back penalties, Keighley pressed forward towards the end of the first half, forcing a drop-out before finding a way back into the contest.

Second rower Valu Tane Bentley, having come off the bench, secured the try by crashing onto a neat last-tackle kick by the busy Miller, who added the goal to level at 6-6.

It was the former Wigan Academy and Leigh Reserves player’s first Keighley score, and gave his side a big lift going into the break.

The hosts took up where they had left off and tested North Wales at the start of the second half. However, the visitors stood firm – then regained the lead through Dallimore’s 50th-minute penalty-goal.

The decision to go for the two points reflected the tight nature of the game, and while North Wales worked to extend their advantage, Ah Van’s knock-on meant a promising move broke down.

A four-pointer did arrive just past the hour though, with the ball worked wide and winger Ollie Brookes forcing his way over, although Dallimore was unable to make it an eight-point cushion as he was off target from the tee.

However, the former Barrow halfback claimed the key try with eight minutes to go – and this time slotted the two, just as he did when substitute hooker Joe Baldwin and Wilde, for his second, went over to ice the cake.

GAMESTAR: Stand-off Jamie Dallimore proved a calm head as well as a driving force for North Wales.

GAMEBREAKER: Dallimore’s 72nd-minute try and conversion put the game beyond Keighley.

MATCHFACTS

COUGARS

1 Brandon Pickersgill

42 Andy Gabriel

19 Junior Nuu

4 Junior Sa’u

5 Billy Walkley

6 Izaac Farrell

7 Jack Miller

16 Jordan Schofield

13 Aaron Brown

33 Jack Teanby

15 Dan Parker

12 Lachlan Lanskey

29 Lucas Green

Subs (all used)

20 Oliver Whitford

23 Leo Aliyu

10 Mark Ioane

22 Valu Tane Bentley

Tries: Bentley (38)

Goals: Miller 1/1

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

2 Jack Holmes

3 Kieran Taylor

5 Patrick Ah Van

21 Ollie Brookes

22 Jamie Dallimore

7 Jordy Gibson

8 Jack Houghton

19 Josh Eaves

10 Chris Barratt

18 Liam Cooper

11 Sam Wilde

13 Olly Davies

Subs (all used)

14 Joe Baldwin

28 Jordan Case

32 Anthony Walker

23 Paddy Jones

Tries: Wilde (9, 78), Brookes (61), Dallimore (72), Baldwin (74)

Goals: Dallimore 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6; 6-8, 6-12, 6-18, 6-24, 6-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cougars: Jack Miller; Crusaders: Jamie Dallimore

Penalty count: 7-7

Half-time: 6-6

Referee: Denton Arnold