North Wales Crusaders set out three club goals as crowdfunder launched

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have launched a RISE4CRU campaign to give supporters the opportunity to play a pivotal role in building the club.

Now owned by the EggChaser group, Crusaders have set out three clear goals to work towards – the building of a competitive Championship club, the finding of their own home and the development of homegrown talent.

The crowdfunding campaign gives supporters the chance to pledge anything from £10 to earn rewards including limited-edition merchandise, season tickets and hospitality packages.

Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/rise-4-cru for more information.