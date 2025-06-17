Catalans Dragons captain Benjamin Garcia hit with hefty ban

CATALANS DRAGONS captain Benjamin Garcia has been hit with a hefty four-match ban in the aftermath of his side’s 68-6 loss to Hull KR last weekend.

Garcia was shown the red card by referee Tom Grant and was subsequently charged with Grade E Striking – a penalty which can yield a six-game suspension.

However, at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night, the Dragons provided evidence of Garcia’s exemplary disciplinary record with the veteran receiving four games as opposed to the six that would have been customary for a Grade E charge.

It means the Frenchman will miss the Dragons’ next four fixtures against Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.