North Wales Crusaders sign international amid injury problems

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have found the solution to their shortage of forwards by signing former Super League prop Anthony Walker.

A number of injuries in the pack have left Carl Forster short of options in that area and the coach was quick to snap up the current Welsh international following his release from fellow League One side Swinton.

The 33-year-old, who has signed until the end of the 2026 season, has featured in the top flight for Salford and Wakefield. He also has Championship experience with Bradford, Widnes and the Lions, and will be aiming to make his Crusaders’ debut against Goole on Sunday, March 23.

“Ryan Ellis (second rower) has ruptured a bicep so he has had surgery on that and we probably won’t see him for around three months,” explained Forster.

“Pat Rainford (hooker) had an injury last season that he had a small operation on, but that’s not quite healed so he’s got to have surgery again. He’s probably a similar time scale to Ryan and we’ve lost Ben Evans (prop) as well. He played in the cup game against Goole and has been struggling since, so we’re waiting for a scan on his knee.

“Because of all this we’ve been looking at bring some players in and I particularly wanted to bring some props in so when Anthony became available we acted quickly.

“I’ve known Walks for years now and played with him. He’s smart with the ball and exactly the type of player we needed to bring in to the group.

“Being a Welsh international too, he’s a huge signing for the club.”

As much as the signing helps out Forster, it’s a special move for Walker as well.

“I’m hearing nothing but good things coming from the club, and after speaking to players and staff there, the club is going in the right direction,” added Walker.

“Wales rugby is something that I am passionate about, and to now sign for the only professional team in Wales is something I am proud to do.”