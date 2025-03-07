Swinton Lions sign winger following Widnes Vikings release

SWINTON LIONS have signed winger Reagan Sumner following his release from Widnes.

The 21-year-old featured twice for the Vikings last season after joining them on loan from Wigan, where he was a member of the squad that lost out to St Helens in the Reserves Grand Final in September.

“Reagan is another Wigan Warriors product who has all the traits we are looking for in the Swinton Lions recruitment plan,” said Lions coach Paul Wood.

“He brings incredible athleticism, explosiveness, and an eye for the try line. He’s a very powerful runner and a dynamic outside back—he adds serious quality to our squad.

“But it’s not just his playing ability that stands out. Reagan brings professionalism, dedication, and a strong work ethic that will help drive standards on and off the field.

“Hopefully, this signing reinforces our commitment to building a squad full of talent, work ethic, and character.”