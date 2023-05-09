North Wales Rugby League fixtures announced

WALES Rugby League’s North Wales Men’s League will be a five-team competition this season, with Flintshire Falcons looking to defend their crown when it kicks off on Saturday 20 May.

The Falcons will travel to new side Clwyd Cobras that day, with Conwy Celts, Bangor Buffaloes returning, and Wrexham Crusaders moving to the Welsh structure after spending time in an English league.

All five sides will play two home and two away games, followed by play-offs, which will result in a Grand Final that will be played on Sunday 30 July in Colwyn Bay as a curtain raiser to the Celtic Shield/League 1 match between North Wales Crusaders and Cornwall.

The winners of the North Wales Grand Final will then go into a challenge match against the South Wales champions, with the victors of that game becoming Wales’ entrants into the RFL Challenge Cup competition and will play in the 100th men’s Challenge Cup game to feature a Welsh side.

Mark Jones, General Manager for Wales Rugby League, said: “It’s wonderful to again see expansion in North Wales, with the extra team in this year’s men’s league.

“It’s no surprise that rugby league continues to grow in the north. The North Wales Crusaders Foundation, in association with Wales Rugby League, continues to produce excellent results at all levels and I’m sure this will be reflected in the support for the Men’s League in 2023, which will have its final before a Crusaders’ first team match.

“Good luck to all sides involved and we look forward to the North v South playoff at the end of the season.”

GROUNDS

Bangor Buffaloes – Bethesda RFC & Menai Bridge

Clwyd Cobras – Flint High School

Conwy Celts – Llandudno RFC

Flintshire Falcons – Shotton RFC

Wrexham Crusaders – Rhos RFC

The full fixtures are as follows…

Saturday 20 May

Clwyd Cobras v Flintshire Falcons

Saturday 3 June

Conwy Celts v Flintshire Falcons*

Bangor Buffaloes v Clwyd Cobras

Saturday 10 June

Wrexham Crusaders v Bangor Buffaloes

Saturday 17 June

Wrexham Crusaders v Conwy Celts

Flintshire Falcons v Bangor Buffaloes

Saturday 24 June

Clwyd Cobras v Wrexham Crusaders

Bangor Buffaloes v Conwy Celts

Saturday 8 July

Conwy v Clwyd Cobras

Flintshire Falcons v Wrexham Crusaders

Saturday 15 July – Play-offs Week 1

2nd v 5th

3rd v 4th

*1st position automatically in the Final

Saturday 22 July – Play-offs Week 2

Semi-Final – Winner of 2nd/5th v Winner of 3rd/4th

Plate Final – Loser of 2nd/5th v Loser of 3rd/5th

Sunday 30 July – North Wales Grand Final

*Conwy Celts v Flintshire Falcons on Saturday 3 June will be held in Flintshire due to ground unavailability.