Craig Lingard explains how part-time Batley Bulldogs role will work with Castleford Tigers assistant job

CRAIG LINGARD has been confirmed as assistant coach of Castleford Tigers.

Though he has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Tigers immediately, Lingard will continue his duties at Batley alongside his role with the Tigers until the end of the current season

When asked about the split between both jobs, the 45-year-old claimed that balancing the two won’t cause any difficulties.

“It will be pretty simple because Batley train on the night because with part-time rugby you train in the evening,” Lingard told the Castleford website.

“With full-time rugby, you train during the day so I will be able to balance the two pretty easily. I made a commitment to the players at Batley that we were going to see the season out together and I’m really thankful that Castleford have given me the chance to do that.”

Lingard has expressed just how grateful he is to the Batley club for his time spent there.

“I’ll have very fond memories there because it’s a club that’s played a massive part in my life. I signed there in 1998 and spent ten years as a player then came back as assistant coach and then as head coach.

“Over the last couple of seasons, we’ve been successful with a semi-final and a grand final appearance.”

Lingard’s first match with his new club will be a big clash under the lights against Catalans Dragons, an occasion which he is very much looking forward to.

“It’ll be great to be here on Friday. It’s always a great occasion down here and I’ve been down a few times commentating on Radio Leeds so I know what the atmosphere is like down here and I know if we get the performance right, I’m sure the place will be bouncing.”